World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB x-Philadelphia 12 2 .857 — San Diego 7 6 .538 4½ Springfield 7 6 .538 4½ Washington 7 7 .500 5 Orange County 6 8 .429 6 New York 2 12 .143 10

x-clinched No. 1 seed in finals

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18

San Diego 24, Orange County 19

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 23, New York 13

Springfield 20, Orange County 17

Washington 19, San Diego 18

Thursday’s Matches

New York 19, Philadelphia 15

Orange County 23, Washington 17

Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season

Championship Sunday, Aug. 5

No. 2 seed at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

