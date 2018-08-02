Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

August 2, 2018 11:51 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
x-Philadelphia 12 2 .857
San Diego 7 6 .538
Springfield 7 6 .538
Washington 7 7 .500 5
Orange County 6 8 .429 6
New York 2 12 .143 10

x-clinched No. 1 seed in finals

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18

San Diego 24, Orange County 19

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 23, New York 13

Springfield 20, Orange County 17

Washington 19, San Diego 18

Thursday’s Matches

New York 19, Philadelphia 15

Orange County 23, Washington 17

Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season

Championship
Sunday, Aug. 5

No. 2 seed at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

