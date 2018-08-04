Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

August 4, 2018 5:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
x-Philadelphia 12 2 .857
Springfield 8 6 .571 4
San Diego 7 7 .500 5
Washington 7 7 .500 5
Orange County 6 8 .429 6
New York 2 12 .143 10

x-clinched No. 1 seed

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18

San Diego 24, Orange County 19

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 23, New York 13

Springfield 20, Orange County 17

Washington 19, San Diego 18

Thursday’s Matches

New York 19, Philadelphia 15

Orange County 23, Washington 17

Springfield 25, San Diego 18

End Regular Season

Championship
Sunday

Springfield at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

