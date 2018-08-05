World TeamTennis Glance

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|y-Springfield
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Orange County
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|New York
|2
|12
|.143
|10
x-clinched No. 1 seed
y-clinched No. 2 seed
Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18
San Diego 24, Orange County 19
Philadelphia 23, New York 13
Springfield 20, Orange County 17
Washington 19, San Diego 18
New York 19, Philadelphia 15
Orange County 23, Washington 17
Springfield 25, San Diego 18
End Regular Season
Springfield 19, Philadelphia 18
