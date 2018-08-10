Listen Live Sports

WTA Coupe Rogers Results

August 10, 2018 5:59 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Friday
At Stade IGA
Montreal
Purse: $2.82 million (Premier)
Surface: Haringles
Quarterfinals

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (3), France, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (6), Spain, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4.

