WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Wednesday
|At SJSU Tennis Center
|San Jose, Calif.
|Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Elise Mertens (4), Belgium,, def. Aashley Kratzer, United States, 6-2, 6-0.
Danielle Collins, United States, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 6-4.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Garbine Muguruza (1), Spain, 6-1, 6-0.
First Round
Magdalena Frech, Poland, and Maria Sanchez, United States, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (4), Japan, 6-1, 5-7, 10-4.
