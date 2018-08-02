WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

A U.S. Open Series event Wednesday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Elise Mertens (4), Belgium,, def. Aashley Kratzer, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Garbine Muguruza (1), Spain, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles First Round

Lyudmyla and Nadia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (4), Japan, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, and Maria Sanchez, United States, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4.

