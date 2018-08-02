WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Thursday
|At SJSU Tennis Center
|San Jose, Calif.
|Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Mihaela Buzarnescu (5), Romania, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.
Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Timea Babos (8), Hungary, 6-0, 6-1.
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Venus Williams (3), United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, walkover.
