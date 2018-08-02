WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Mihaela Buzarnescu (5), Romania, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Timea Babos (8), Hungary, 6-0, 6-1.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Venus Williams (3), United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Advertisement

Doubles Quarterfinals

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, walkover.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.