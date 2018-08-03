WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Mihaela Buzarnescu (5), Romania, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Timea Babos (8), Hungary, 6-0, 6-1.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Venus Williams (3), United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, walkover.

Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, def. Lyudmyla and Nadia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.

