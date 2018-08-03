Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

August 3, 2018 1:18 am
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Thursday
At SJSU Tennis Center
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Mihaela Buzarnescu (5), Romania, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Timea Babos (8), Hungary, 6-0, 6-1.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Venus Williams (3), United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, walkover.

Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, def. Lyudmyla and Nadia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.

