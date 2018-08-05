WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Saturday
|At SJSU Tennis Center
|San Jose, Calif.
|Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Mihaela Buzarnescu (5), Romania, def. Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (4), Japan, 6-1, 6-4.
Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Heather Watson (2), Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
