WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Mihaela Buzarnescu (5), Romania, def. Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (4), Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Heather Watson (2), Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

