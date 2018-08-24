WTA New Haven Open at Yale Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Friday
|At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale
|New Haven, Conn.
|Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Julia Georges (5), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.
