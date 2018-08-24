Listen Live Sports

WTA New Haven Open at Yale Results

August 24, 2018 5:03 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Friday
At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale
New Haven, Conn.
Purse: $799,000 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Julia Georges (5), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Doubles
Semifinals

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

