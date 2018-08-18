Listen Live Sports

Wyndham Championship Scores

August 18, 2018 7:33 pm
 
Saturday
At Sedgwfield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $6 million
Yardage: 7,127; Par 70
Partial Third Round
Michael Thompson 66-70-63—199
Jamie Lovemark 66-70-64—200
Rory Sabbatini 69-67-64—200
Martin Laird 69-66-65—200
Sangmoon Bae 67-67-66—200
Webb Simpson 66-68-66—200
Hideki Matsuyama 69-68-64—201
Kevin Tway 67-69-65—201
Tom Hoge 69-66-66—201
Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-67-65—202
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69-65—202
Shawn Stefani 68-68-66—202
Patrick Rodgers 68-67-67—202
Chris Kirk 69-65-68—202
Hudson Swafford 67-70-66—203
Joaquin Niemann 68-69-66—203
Scott Piercy 70-67-66—203
Sam Saunders 66-70-67—203
Johnson Wagner 70-66-67—203
Mackenzie Hughes 68-68-67—203
William McGirt 69-68-67—204
Danny Lee 68-69-67—204
Roberto Diaz 68-69-67—204
Jonas Blixt 69-68-67—204
Dylan Meyer 67-68-69—204
Harold Varner III 66-69-69—204
Lanto Griffin 69-68-68—205
Billy Hurley III 68-69-68—205
Bill Haas 69-68-68—205
Sam Ryder 72-64-69—205
Chesson Hadley 68-68-69—205
Martin Flores 64-73-69—206
Blayne Barber 68-69-69—206
Ricky Barnes 66-70-70—206
Stephan Jaeger 67-68-71—206
Graeme McDowell 70-67-70—207
Ollie Schniederjans 64-73-70—207
Xinjun Zhang 68-67-72—207
Julian Suri 71-66-71—208
Jason Kokrak 69-68-71—208
Richy Werenski 68-69-72—209
Conrad Shindler 69-68-73—210
Leaderboard
Name Par Thru
1. Brandt Snedeker -16 7
2. Brian Gay -13 12
3. Trey Mullinax -12 12
3. Keith Mitchell -12 8
3. C.T. Pan -12 7
3. D.A. Points -12 6
7. Michael Thompson -11 F
7. Ryan Armour -11 15
7. Ryan Moore -11 13
7. Sergio Garcia -11 9
11. Jamie Lovemark -10 F
11. Rory Sabbatini -10 F
11. Martin Laird -10 F
11. Sangmoon Bae -10 F
11. Webb Simpson -10 F
11. Denny McCarthy -10 16
11. Jim Furyk -10 13
11. Nick Taylor -10 11
11. Brett Stegmaier -10 10
11. Harris English -10 9
11. David Hearn -10 7

