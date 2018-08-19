Yankees 10, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Travis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Morales 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|McKinney lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.285
|Andujar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Gregorius ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Torreyes 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Torres 2b-ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.211
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Robinson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|6
|4
|Toronto
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|9
|1
|New York
|600
|004
|00x—10
|12
|0
E_Martin (6). LOB_Toronto 9, New York 8. 2B_Grichuk (20), Pillar (32), Jansen (2), Torreyes (7). HR_Grichuk (17), off Happ; Morales (14), off Happ; Bird (11), off Borucki. RBIs_Grichuk (44), Morales (41), Stanton (80), Andujar 2 (65), Gregorius (74), Bird 4 (35), Higashioka 2 (6). SB_Hicks (10), Stanton (5). CS_Pillar (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Travis 3, Pillar, Hernandez, McKinney); New York 4 (Higashioka, Robinson 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; New York 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Morales. GIDP_Stanton, Andujar.
DP_Toronto 2 (Diaz, Travis, Morales), (Diaz, Travis, Morales).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki, L, 2-3
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|44
|4.27
|Biagini
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|6.10
|Shafer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Mayza
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|27
|5.85
|Pannone
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.15
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.63
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 14-6
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|103
|3.84
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.18
|Gray
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|5.34
Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 2-0, Holder 1-0. HBP_Shafer (Higashioka), Gray (Jansen). WP_Biagini.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:18. A_43,176 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.