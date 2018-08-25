Yankees 10, Orioles 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.243
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Hicks cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Andujar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.298
|Walker 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Torreyes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Robinson rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|3
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Peterson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Davis 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.168
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Andreoli lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|2
|11
|New York
|104
|210
|011—10
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|001—
|3
|8
|0
E_Torres (14). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hicks (16), Robinson (1), Beckham (13). HR_Andujar (21), off Yacabonis; Gardner (11), off Meisinger; Torres (19), off Gilmartin; Hicks (21), off Wright Jr.. RBIs_Gardner 2 (37), Hicks 2 (60), Andujar 4 (70), Torres (56), Voit (10), Mullins (5), Nunez 2 (11).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Walker); Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Mancini). RISP_New York 4 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Andujar. GIDP_Higashioka.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Villar, Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 15-6
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|107
|3.80
|Cessa, S, 1-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|53
|5.34
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yacabonis, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|3
|73
|8.38
|Meisinger
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|29
|4.82
|Gilmartin
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|50
|3.38
|Wright Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored_Meisinger 1-1. HBP_Yacabonis (Walker). WP_Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:06. A_32,445 (45,971).
