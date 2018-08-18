Listen Live Sports

Yankees 11, Blue Jays 6

August 18, 2018 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney lf 4 0 2 2 Gardner lf 4 2 0 0
D.Trvis 2b 5 1 0 0 Stanton dh 4 2 2 1
Grndrsn dh 2 1 2 0 A.Hicks cf 3 1 0 1
K.Mrles ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 1 3
Smoak 1b 5 1 2 1 Andujar 3b 5 2 3 3
Pillar cf 5 0 1 1 G.Trres 2b 4 1 2 0
T.Hrnnd rf 4 1 1 0 Bird 1b 4 1 1 2
D.Jnsen c 4 1 2 1 N.Wlker rf 3 0 1 0
A.Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0 S.Rbnsn pr-rf 0 1 0 0
R.Urena ss 3 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 1 0 0 1
Hgshoka c 2 0 1 0
Totals 38 6 13 5 Totals 34 11 11 11
Toronto 000 005 001— 6
New York 213 110 03x—11

E_Gardner (2), N.Walker (3), D.Travis (7), D.Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 9, New York 6. 2B_Granderson (20), Pillar (31), D.Jansen (1), Andujar (36). HR_Stanton (32), Gregorius (22), Andujar (20), Bird (10). SB_Gardner (11). SF_Gregorius (8), Au.Romine (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley L,0-2 4 1-3 7 8 6 3 6
Petricka 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Santos 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Tepera 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Severino W,16-6 5 6 2 2 2 8
Kahnle 2-3 2 3 2 1 1
Holder 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Britton H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Betances H,19 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cole 1 3 1 1 0 2

L.Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Santos (Stanton). WP_Reid-Foley 2, Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:29. A_44,778 (47,309).

