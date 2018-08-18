Listen Live Sports

Yankees 11, Blue Jays 6

August 18, 2018 5:10 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 4 0 2 2 1 2 .375
Travis 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .242
Granderson dh 2 1 2 0 1 0 .241
a-Morales ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Smoak 1b 5 1 2 1 0 3 .257
Pillar cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .253
Hernandez rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .242
Jansen c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .429
Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Urena ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Totals 38 6 13 5 4 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 2 0 0 1 1 .243
Stanton dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .285
Hicks cf 3 1 0 1 2 1 .251
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .268
Andujar 3b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .300
Torres 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262
Bird 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .210
Walker rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .220
1-Robinson pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .129
Romine c 1 0 0 1 0 1 .260
Higashioka c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Totals 34 11 11 11 4 9
Toronto 000 005 001— 6 13 2
New York 213 110 03x—11 11 2

a-grounded out for Granderson in the 7th.

1-ran for Walker in the 8th.

E_Travis (7), Jansen (1), Gardner (2), Walker (3). LOB_Toronto 9, New York 6. 2B_Granderson (20), Pillar (31), Jansen (1), Andujar (36). HR_Gregorius (22), off Reid-Foley; Stanton (32), off Reid-Foley; Andujar (20), off Reid-Foley; Bird (10), off Santos. RBIs_McKinney 2 (2), Smoak (60), Pillar (48), Jansen (3), Stanton (79), Hicks (58), Gregorius 3 (73), Andujar 3 (63), Bird 2 (31), Romine (36). SB_Gardner (11). SF_Gregorius, Romine.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Travis, Hernandez 2, Diaz); New York 3 (Andujar, Walker 2). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bird 2.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, L, 0-2 4 1-3 7 8 6 3 6 96 8.68
Petricka 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.64
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.96
Santos 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 23 7.20
Tepera 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.93
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, W, 16-6 5 6 2 2 2 8 100 3.28
Kahnle 2-3 2 3 2 1 1 30 6.94
Holder 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.28
Britton, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.32
Betances, H, 19 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.28
Cole 1 3 1 1 0 2 18 5.66

Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 1-0, Santos 1-0, Tepera 3-2, Kahnle 1-1, Holder 3-3. HBP_Santos (Stanton). WP_Reid-Foley 2, Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:29. A_44,778 (47,309).

