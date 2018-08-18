Yankees 11, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.375
|Travis 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Granderson dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|a-Morales ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.257
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Hernandez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.242
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Urena ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|5
|4
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.251
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Andujar 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|1-Robinson pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Romine c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|11
|4
|9
|Toronto
|000
|005
|001—
|6
|13
|2
|New York
|213
|110
|03x—11
|11
|2
a-grounded out for Granderson in the 7th.
1-ran for Walker in the 8th.
E_Travis (7), Jansen (1), Gardner (2), Walker (3). LOB_Toronto 9, New York 6. 2B_Granderson (20), Pillar (31), Jansen (1), Andujar (36). HR_Gregorius (22), off Reid-Foley; Stanton (32), off Reid-Foley; Andujar (20), off Reid-Foley; Bird (10), off Santos. RBIs_McKinney 2 (2), Smoak (60), Pillar (48), Jansen (3), Stanton (79), Hicks (58), Gregorius 3 (73), Andujar 3 (63), Bird 2 (31), Romine (36). SB_Gardner (11). SF_Gregorius, Romine.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Travis, Hernandez 2, Diaz); New York 3 (Andujar, Walker 2). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bird 2.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|7
|8
|6
|3
|6
|96
|8.68
|Petricka
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.64
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.96
|Santos
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|7.20
|Tepera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.93
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 16-6
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|100
|3.28
|Kahnle
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|30
|6.94
|Holder
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.28
|Britton, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.32
|Betances, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.28
|Cole
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|5.66
Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 1-0, Santos 1-0, Tepera 3-2, Kahnle 1-1, Holder 3-3. HBP_Santos (Stanton). WP_Reid-Foley 2, Petricka.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:29. A_44,778 (47,309).
