Yankees 2, Marlins 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 2 1 .243 Stanton rf 6 0 2 0 0 3 .285 Hicks cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Andujar 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .297 Bird 1b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Torres ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .267 Walker 2b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .225 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Cole p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tanaka p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Betances p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Green p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holder p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Higashioka c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .203 Totals 43 2 9 2 4 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf-lf 5 0 1 0 1 0 .304 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 1 3 .289 Anderson 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .276 Dietrich 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .271 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .285 Dean lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .190 Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Riddle ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Galloway rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .320 Totals 40 1 7 1 6 13

New York 000 100 000 001—2 9 1 Miami 000 010 000 000—1 7 0

a-struck out for Tanaka in the 7th. b-struck out for Conley in the 8th. c-lined out for Betances in the 9th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Rucinski in the 11th.

E_Walker (4). LOB_New York 12, Miami 10. 2B_Stanton (27). HR_Dean (2), off Tanaka. RBIs_Andujar (66), Walker (34), Dean (4). SB_Gardner (12). CS_Galloway (1). SF_Andujar. S_Sierra.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Gardner 2, Hicks, Bird 3, Romine); Miami 6 (Ortega, Castro, Riddle 2, Sierra 2). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Miami 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hicks. LIDP_Hicks, Castro.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Bird); Miami 1 (Dietrich).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka 6 4 1 1 1 4 82 3.90 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.15 Betances 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.24 Green 1 1 0 0 2 2 26 2.70 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.12 Cole, W, 4-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 5.53 Chapman 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.11 Kahnle, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.39 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez 6 7 1 1 1 4 89 4.42 Guerrero 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 4.50 Conley 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.03 Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.33 Rucinski 2 0 0 0 1 1 35 3.42 Guerra, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 26 5.57

Chapman pitched to 1 batter in the 12th.

HBP_Lopez (Romine), Guerra (Hicks). WP_Guerra. PB_Realmuto (7).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Bill Miller; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alan Porter.

T_4:14. A_26,275 (36,742).

