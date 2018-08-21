Listen Live Sports

Yankees 2, Marlins 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 2 1 .243
Stanton rf 6 0 2 0 0 3 .285
Hicks cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Andujar 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .297
Bird 1b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .206
Torres ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .267
Walker 2b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .225
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Cole p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanaka p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Betances p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Green p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holder p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Higashioka c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .203
Totals 43 2 9 2 4 11
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf-lf 5 0 1 0 1 0 .304
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 1 3 .289
Anderson 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .276
Dietrich 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .271
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .285
Dean lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .190
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riddle ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galloway rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .320
Totals 40 1 7 1 6 13
New York 000 100 000 001—2 9 1
Miami 000 010 000 000—1 7 0

a-struck out for Tanaka in the 7th. b-struck out for Conley in the 8th. c-lined out for Betances in the 9th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Rucinski in the 11th.

E_Walker (4). LOB_New York 12, Miami 10. 2B_Stanton (27). HR_Dean (2), off Tanaka. RBIs_Andujar (66), Walker (34), Dean (4). SB_Gardner (12). CS_Galloway (1). SF_Andujar. S_Sierra.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Gardner 2, Hicks, Bird 3, Romine); Miami 6 (Ortega, Castro, Riddle 2, Sierra 2). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Miami 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hicks. LIDP_Hicks, Castro.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Bird); Miami 1 (Dietrich).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 6 4 1 1 1 4 82 3.90
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.15
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.24
Green 1 1 0 0 2 2 26 2.70
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.12
Cole, W, 4-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 5.53
Chapman 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.11
Kahnle, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.39
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 6 7 1 1 1 4 89 4.42
Guerrero 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 4.50
Conley 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.03
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.33
Rucinski 2 0 0 0 1 1 35 3.42
Guerra, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 26 5.57

Chapman pitched to 1 batter in the 12th.

HBP_Lopez (Romine), Guerra (Hicks). WP_Guerra. PB_Realmuto (7).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Bill Miller; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alan Porter.

T_4:14. A_26,275 (36,742).

