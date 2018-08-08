Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, White Sox 3, 13 innings,

August 8, 2018 12:50 am
 
< a min read
New York Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Hicks cf 6 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 6 0 0 0
Stanton rf 6 1 2 2 A.Grcia rf 5 0 1 0
Grgrius ss 4 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 1 3
G.Trres 2b 5 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Palka ph-dh 3 0 0 0
Voit ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 5 0 0 0
Andujar dh 5 1 3 2 LaMarre lf 3 0 2 0
N.Wlker 3b 6 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Hgshoka c 5 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 0 0
S.Rbnsn lf 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 5 0 1 0
Gardner ph-lf 2 1 0 0 Narvaez c 2 2 1 0
Totals 46 4 8 4 Totals 44 3 6 3
New York 000 000 100 200 1—4
Chicago 001 000 000 200 0—3

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_New York 9, Chicago 9. 2B_A.Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), A.Garcia (8), LaMarre (6). HR_Stanton (26), Andujar (15), J.Abreu (20). SF_J.Abreu (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 12
Green 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3
Holder 1 0 0 0 1 0
Britton BS,2 1 1 2 2 0 0
Gray W,9-8 3 1 0 0 1 4
Chicago
Lopez 7 4 1 1 2 6
Minaya 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 0 1 1 1 3
Danish 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Cedeno 2 1 0 0 0 2
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan L,2-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Lopez (Andujar), by Britton (Narvaez). WP_Britton 2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_4:26. A_19,643 (40,615).

