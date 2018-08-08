Yankees 4, White Sox 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Stanton rf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|d-Voit ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Andujar dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Walker 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Robinson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|a-Gardner ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Totals
|46
|4
|8
|4
|5
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Garcia rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.266
|Davidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|b-Palka ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Moncada 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.217
|LaMarre lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|c-Delmonico ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Sanchez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Engel cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Narvaez c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Totals
|44
|3
|6
|3
|5
|20
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|200
|1—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|200
|0—3
|6
|0
a-flied out for Robinson in the 7th. b-struck out for Davidson in the 8th. c-walked for LaMarre in the 9th. d-struck out for Bird in the 11th.
LOB_New York 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Hicks (15), Higashioka (2), Garcia (8), LaMarre (6). HR_Andujar (15), off Lopez; Stanton (26), off Danish; Abreu (20), off Britton. RBIs_Stanton 2 (69), Andujar 2 (50), Abreu 3 (66). SF_Abreu.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Hicks, Bird, Andujar, Walker, Higashioka); Chicago 5 (Abreu 2, Davidson, Sanchez, Engel). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Gardner. GIDP_Walker.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Moncada, Abreu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|12
|103
|3.49
|Green
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.75
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.35
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.30
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.57
|Britton, BS, 2-6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.98
|Gray, W, 9-8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|44
|5.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98
|4.30
|Minaya
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.60
|Fry
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|21
|4.67
|Danish
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.06
|Cedeno
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.38
|Gomez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.40
|Avilan, L, 2-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.71
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Danish 1-1. HBP_Lopez (Andujar), Britton (Narvaez). WP_Britton 2. PB_Narvaez (12).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_4:26. A_19,643 (40,615).
