Yankees 5, Orioles 1

|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gentry rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Androli lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|4
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|New York
|120
|100
|001—5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—1
E_Mancini (3). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner (17), Gentry (5), Mancini 2 (18). HR_Au.Romine (9). CS_Andujar (1), G.Torres (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gray W,10-8
|6
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kahnle
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Betances S,1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Cashner L,4-12
|7
|9
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Castro
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Cashner, Gray, Betances.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:50. A_26,236 (45,971).
