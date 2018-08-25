Listen Live Sports

Yankees 5, Orioles 1

August 25, 2018 10:10 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 Gentry rf 4 0 1 0
A.Hicks cf 4 0 2 1 Villar ss 4 0 0 0
Andujar 3b 4 0 2 0 C.Davis dh 4 0 1 0
N.Wlker rf 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 3 0
S.Rbnsn rf 0 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0
G.Trres ss 3 1 2 0 Androli lf 4 0 1 0
Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn 2b 4 0 1 1
Au.Rmne c 4 3 3 1 Joseph c 4 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 5 12 4 Totals 34 1 7 1
New York 120 100 001—5
Baltimore 000 000 001—1

E_Mancini (3). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner (17), Gentry (5), Mancini 2 (18). HR_Au.Romine (9). CS_Andujar (1), G.Torres (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gray W,10-8 6 1-3 3 0 0 1 7
Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Kahnle 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Betances S,1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Cashner L,4-12 7 9 4 3 2 4
Castro 2 3 1 1 0 2

WP_Cashner, Gray, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:50. A_26,236 (45,971).

