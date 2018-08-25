Listen Live Sports

Yankees 5, Orioles 1

August 25, 2018 10:10 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 1 2 .282
Hicks cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .253
Andujar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .300
Walker rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Robinson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Torres ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .271
Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Romine c 4 3 3 1 0 0 .260
Torreyes 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Totals 36 5 12 4 2 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Gentry rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .169
Mancini 1b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .236
Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .237
Andreoli lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .217
Peterson 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .197
Joseph c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Totals 34 1 7 1 2 11
New York 120 100 001—5 12 0
Baltimore 000 000 001—1 7 1

E_Mancini (3). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner (17), Gentry (5), Mancini 2 (18). HR_Romine (9), off Castro. RBIs_Gardner (38), Stanton (82), Hicks (61), Romine (37), Peterson (24). CS_Andujar (1), Torres (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hicks, Walker); Baltimore 6 (Villar, Nunez 2, Andreoli, Peterson, Joseph). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Walker. GIDP_Stanton, Bird.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Peterson, Mancini), (Peterson, Villar, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 10-8 6 1-3 3 0 0 1 7 79 5.05
Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 3.02
Kahnle 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 24 6.43
Betances, S, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.18
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, L, 4-12 7 9 4 3 2 4 112 4.79
Castro 2 3 1 1 0 2 31 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Betances 2-0. WP_Cashner, Gray, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:50. A_26,236 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

