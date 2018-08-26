Yankees 5, Orioles 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Stanton rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .279 Hicks dh 3 1 1 0 2 1 .253 Andujar 3b 5 0 3 2 0 0 .303 Walker 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .224 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Voit 1b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .325 Romine c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .256 Robinson lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .163 Totals 34 5 8 4 6 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .256 Gentry cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .252 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .236 Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Beckham ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .219 Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Peterson lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .204 Joseph c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .212 Totals 34 3 7 3 3 12

New York 022 001 000—5 8 1 Baltimore 000 012 000—3 7 0

E_Torres (15). LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 8. 2B_Andujar (37). HR_Voit (4), off Bundy; Mancini (18), off Severino. RBIs_Andujar 2 (72), Voit 2 (12), Villar (34), Mancini (41), Peterson (25). SB_Villar (19), Gentry (12), Peterson 2 (11). SF_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stanton, Torres); Baltimore 6 (Jones 4, Joseph 2). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Robinson, Mancini, Joseph. GIDP_Romine.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Beckham, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, W, 17-6 5 2-3 4 3 2 2 8 107 3.27 Green, H, 12 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 18 2.63 Britton, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.08 Robertson, S, 4-8 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 3.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 7-13 5 6 4 4 2 7 100 5.37 Carroll 1 1 1 1 2 1 36 7.00 Ramirez 3 1 0 0 2 2 41 6.07

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-1, Britton 1-0. WP_Carroll, Green, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:18. A_17,343 (45,971).

