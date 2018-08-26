Yankees 5, Orioles 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.279
|Hicks dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Andujar 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.303
|Walker 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Voit 1b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.325
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Robinson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|4
|6
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Gentry cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Peterson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|12
|New York
|022
|001
|000—5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|000—3
|7
|0
E_Torres (15). LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 8. 2B_Andujar (37). HR_Voit (4), off Bundy; Mancini (18), off Severino. RBIs_Andujar 2 (72), Voit 2 (12), Villar (34), Mancini (41), Peterson (25). SB_Villar (19), Gentry (12), Peterson 2 (11). SF_Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stanton, Torres); Baltimore 6 (Jones 4, Joseph 2). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Robinson, Mancini, Joseph. GIDP_Romine.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Beckham, Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 17-6
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|107
|3.27
|Green, H, 12
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.63
|Britton, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.08
|Robertson, S, 4-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|3.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 7-13
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|100
|5.37
|Carroll
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|36
|7.00
|Ramirez
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|41
|6.07
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-1, Britton 1-0. WP_Carroll, Green, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:18. A_17,343 (45,971).
