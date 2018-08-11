Yankees 5, Rangers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.288
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.279
|Profar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Tocci cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|a-Kiner-Falefa ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|6
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Stanton dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Andujar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Robinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|4
|3
|Texas
|001
|000
|200—3
|8
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|20x—5
|8
|0
a-walked for Tocci in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 11, New York 6. 2B_Choo (25), Gallo (15), Bird 2 (12). HR_Stanton (29), off Hutchison; Andujar (17), off Martin. RBIs_Andrus (25), Beltre (41), Stanton (75), Andujar 2 (55), Bird (28), Walker (30). SB_Choo (4), Odor (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Beltre 2, Profar 4, Tocci); New York 3 (Gardner, Torres, Robinson). RISP_Texas 1 for 11; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Odor. GIDP_Gregorius.
DP_Texas 1 (Hutchison, Andrus, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|85
|6.07
|Springs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.29
|Martin, L, 1-3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|5.08
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.99
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|99
|4.46
|Robertson, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.23
|Britton, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|25
|4.50
|Betances, W, 3-3, BS, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.19
|Chapman, S, 30-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.15
Inherited runners-scored_Springs 1-1, Betances 3-1. HBP_Chapman (Beltre).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:16. A_45,933 (47,309).
