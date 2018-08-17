Yankees 7, Blue Jays 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Travis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Martin c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Grichuk lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Urena ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|27
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Hicks cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Bird 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Walker rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.219
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Totals
|27
|7
|8
|7
|3
|5
|Toronto
|400
|010
|0—5
|7
|0
|New York
|200
|310
|1—7
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
LOB_Toronto 4, New York 4. 2B_Granderson (19), Andujar (35), Torres (12). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Walker (7), off Stroman; Stanton (31), off Santos. RBIs_Travis (37), Morales (40), Pillar (47), Diaz 2 (37), Stanton (78), Gregorius (70), Andujar (60), Torres (53), Walker 3 (33).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Pillar, Urena); New York 2 (Gregorius, Torres). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; New York 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Martin.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Bird).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|4
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|88
|5.27
|Biagini, L, 1-7
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6.47
|Mayza
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.19
|Santos
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6.05
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|4
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|99
|4.68
|Green, W, 6-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.75
|Robertson, S, 3-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.11
Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0, Green 1-0. WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:32. A_42,121 (47,309).
