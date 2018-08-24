Yankees 7, Orioles 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 3 0 .285 Hicks cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Andujar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .297 Robinson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .114 Walker rf-3b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .233 Torres ss 3 1 1 2 2 0 .264 Voit 1b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .265 Romine c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Torreyes 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .313 Totals 39 7 10 7 6 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .304 Villar 2b 5 2 3 2 0 2 .265 Jones rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Davis 1b 5 1 3 3 0 2 .169 Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Andreoli lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .200 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 40 5 10 5 2 13

New York 000 200 020 3—7 10 1 Baltimore 200 000 200 1—5 10 3

E_Torres (13), Mullins (1), Beckham (18), Wynns (1). LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 7. HR_Voit (2), off Cobb; Walker (8), off Carroll; Voit (3), off Carroll; Villar (10), off Robertson; Davis (16), off Britton. RBIs_Walker (37), Torres 2 (55), Voit 4 (9), Villar 2 (33), Davis 3 (44). SB_Torres (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gardner, Walker 2, Torreyes 2); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Nunez, Andreoli). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Jones, Mullins. LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Voit, Mancini.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Torreyes, Voit); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Beckham, Davis), (Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia 6 5 2 2 2 8 80 3.30 Robertson 1 1 2 0 0 1 19 3.05 Betances 1 2 0 0 0 2 15 2.19 Green, W, 7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.66 Britton, S, 5-7 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 4.33 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 6 3 2 2 3 6 100 5.00 Wright Jr. 1 1 1 1 1 1 28 5.15 Fry, H, 5 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 3.22 Givens, BS, 3-7 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 4.60 Scott 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.98 Carroll, L, 0-2 1 2 3 3 1 2 31 6.75

Wright Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Givens 3-2.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:29. A_27,150 (45,971).

