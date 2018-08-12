Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Rangers 2

August 12, 2018 4:33 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .274
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .275
Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Profar 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Chirinos dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .219
Gallo lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .204
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .268
DeShields cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .209
Totals 34 2 6 2 5 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .249
Stanton dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281
Andujar 3b 4 1 0 1 0 0 .293
Robinson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .270
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Voit 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .185
Walker rf-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Romine c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .269
Gardner lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .249
Totals 35 7 12 7 0 4
Texas 000 000 200—2 6 0
New York 100 051 00x—7 12 2

E_Andujar 2 (12). LOB_Texas 10, New York 4. 2B_Andrus (16), Gallo (16), Gardner (15). HR_Stanton (30), off Perez; Gregorius (21), off Perez. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (31), DeShields (22), Hicks 2 (55), Stanton (76), Andujar (56), Gregorius 2 (68), Gardner (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Odor, Andrus, Beltre, Profar, Kiner-Falefa 3); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Texas 3 for 14; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Chirinos, Andrus, Kiner-Falefa, Choo, Romine. GIDP_Gallo, Stanton.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Profar); New York 1 (Voit, Gregorius).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, L, 2-5 5 11 7 7 0 2 82 6.71
Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 4.89
Moore 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 7.24
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, W, 7-4 6 1 0 0 3 7 97 3.32
Gray 1 5 2 2 0 0 25 5.52
Holder 2 0 0 0 2 4 44 3.35

Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-1, Holder 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.

T_2:59. A_41,304 (47,309).

