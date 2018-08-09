Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Rangers 3

August 9, 2018 9:57 pm
 
Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 2 0 1 2 Gardner lf 4 0 2 0
Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 1 1 0
Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 1 1 2
Profar 1b 4 1 2 1 Bird 1b 3 1 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 2 2
R.Chrns c 2 1 0 0 N.Wlker 2b 4 2 2 2
W.Clhun lf 3 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0
Tocci cf 2 0 0 0 S.Rbnsn rf 3 0 0 0
Knr-Flf ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 31 7 9 7
Texas 000 120 000—3
New York 200 311 00x—7

E_Odor (6). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 8, New York 3. 2B_Choo (23), Odor (19). HR_Profar (13), Stanton (28), A.Hicks (20), Andujar (16), N.Walker 2 (6). S_Tocci (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Jurado L,2-2 5 7 6 6 3 1
Moore 3 2 1 1 0 3
New York
Happ W,12-6 6 4 3 3 1 9
Robertson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_by Happ (Choo), by Happ (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:31. A_43,455 (47,309).

