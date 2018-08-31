Yankees 7, Tigers 5

Detroit New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 2 2 2 Adduci 1b 3 0 1 2 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Mahtook ph-lf 1 0 1 1 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 1 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 0 S.Rbnsn rf 0 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 1 0 0 Goodrum lf-1b 3 1 1 1 G.Trres ss 4 0 2 2 Ro.Rdrg ss 3 0 0 1 N.Wlker rf-3b 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 4 0 1 1 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 Trreyes 2b 4 1 0 0 D.Lugo 2b 4 1 3 0 Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 32 7 7 7

Detroit 000 120 110—5 New York 000 004 03x—7

E_D.Lugo (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 5. 2B_J.McCann (14), Gardner (18). 3B_Adduci (2). HR_Goodrum (15), Gardner (12), A.Hicks (23), Andujar (23). SF_Ro.Rodriguez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Zimmermann 6 3 4 1 1 6 Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jimenez L,4-4 H,20 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 Wilson BS,4 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 New York Severino 6 6 3 3 0 10 Holder H,6 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Britton W,2-0 BS,3 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 Robertson S,5-9 1 1 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:10. A_41,026 (47,309).

