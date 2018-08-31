Yankees 7, Tigers 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Mahtook ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Goodrum lf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Rodriguez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Lugo 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|2
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.240
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Robinson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Walker rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Torreyes 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|4
|9
|Detroit
|000
|120
|110—5
|12
|1
|New York
|000
|004
|03x—7
|7
|0
a-singled for Adduci in the 7th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
E_Lugo (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 5. 2B_McCann (14), Gardner (18). 3B_Adduci (2). HR_Goodrum (15), off Severino; Gardner (12), off Zimmermann; Hicks (23), off Zimmermann; Andujar (23), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Adduci 2 (14), Goodrum (43), Rodriguez (14), Mahtook (17), Gardner 2 (40), Hicks (64), Andujar (75), Torres 2 (62), Romine (38). SF_Rodriguez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Jones 2, Reyes); New York 2 (Torreyes 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; New York 2 for 5.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|6
|3
|4
|1
|1
|6
|85
|4.22
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.50
|Jimenez, L, 4-4, H, 20
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|30
|4.58
|Wilson
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.76
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|102
|3.32
|Holder, H, 6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.18
|Britton, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.06
|Robertson, S, 5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|2.90
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-3, Britton 2-1. PB_Romine (4).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:10. A_41,026 (47,309).
