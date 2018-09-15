Listen Live Sports

15-year-old striker Elliott plays for Fulham in League Cup

September 25, 2018 5:06 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Harvey Elliott has become the youngest-ever player to feature for Fulham at 15 years and 174 days.

The striker made his debut for the Premier League club after coming on in the 81st minute of a 3-1 victory over Millwall in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

