15-year-old striker Elliott plays for Fulham in League Cup

LONDON (AP) — Harvey Elliott has become the youngest-ever player to feature for Fulham at 15 years and 174 days.

The striker made his debut for the Premier League club after coming on in the 81st minute of a 3-1 victory over Millwall in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

