2018 Near No-Hitters

September 8, 2018 9:53 pm
 
No-hitters that were broken up in the ninth inning this season:

June 3 — Michael Wacha, St. Louis, leadoff single to right by Pittsburgh’s Colin Moran; St. Louis 5-0.

July 29 — Sean Newcomb, Atlanta, two-out single to left by L.A. Dodger’s Chris Taylor; Atlanta 4-1.

Setp. 8 — Jorge Lopez, Kansas City, single with no outs to center by Minnesota’s Robbie Grossman; 4-1.

