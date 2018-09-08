2018 Near No-Hitters

No-hitters that were broken up in the ninth inning this season:

June 3 — Michael Wacha, St. Louis, leadoff single to right by Pittsburgh’s Colin Moran; St. Louis 5-0.

July 29 — Sean Newcomb, Atlanta, two-out single to left by L.A. Dodger’s Chris Taylor; Atlanta 4-1.

Setp. 8 — Jorge Lopez, Kansas City, single with no outs to center by Minnesota’s Robbie Grossman; 4-1.

