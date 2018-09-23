49ers-Chiefs Stats

San Francisco 0 10 14 3—27 Kansas City 14 21 0 3—38 First Quarter

KC_Hunt 1 run (Butker kick), 8:24.

KC_Hunt 1 run (Butker kick), 2:20.

Second Quarter

SF_Juszczyk 35 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:52.

KC_Conley 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:54.

KC_Harris 13 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:37.

KC_Watkins 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :34.

SF_FG Gould 39, :00.

Third Quarter

SF_Goodwin 11 pass from Garoppolo (kick failed), 8:59.

SF_Morris 3 run (Kittle pass from Garoppolo), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 37, 13:47.

SF_FG Gould 35, 5:17.

A_76,023.

___

SF KC First downs 26 31 Total Net Yards 406 384 Rushes-yards 29-178 28-77 Passing 228 307 Punt Returns 1-1 1-5 Kickoff Returns 1-23 1-25 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 24-38-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-23 2-7 Punts 4-37.0 2-43.5 Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 14-147 6-48 Time of Possession 29:59 30:01

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 10-90, Morris 14-67, Garoppolo 3-23, Mostert 1-0, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). Kansas City, Hunt 18-44, Watkins 2-20, Mahomes 5-7, Hill 2-5, Ware 1-1.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-30-0-251. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-38-0-314.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 5-79, Goodwin 3-30, Breida 3-27, T.Taylor 3-24, Juszczyk 2-38, Bourne 1-27, Garcon 1-11, Mostert 1-8, Celek 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 8-114, Watkins 5-55, Hill 2-51, Ware 2-29, Dam.Williams 2-16, Conley 2-13, A.Sherman 1-16, Harris 1-13, Kemp 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

