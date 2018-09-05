5 being inducted in Marshall journalism Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five graduates of Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications are being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame this month.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.

Alumni Advisory Board President Chris Dickerson says the inductees have had distinguished careers and left their marks.

The inductees are former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Department of Communication head Betsy Alderman; former Washington Times correspondent and People magazine staffer Andrea Billups; former radio “Voice of the Herd” and Charleston Gazette-Mail columnist Frank Giardina; co-founder of Virginia advertising agency Access Todd Marcum; and Lexington Herald-Leader beat writer for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program Jerry Tipton.

