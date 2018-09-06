Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ACC Tournament to return to DC, Brooklyn in 2021, ’22

September 6, 2018 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament is heading back to Washington and to New York.

Commissioner John Swofford said Thursday that the tournament will be played in Washington in 2021 and in Brooklyn in 2022.

The league previously announced the tournament locations for this season (Charlotte, North Carolina) and in 2020 (Greensboro).

Swofford says the locations are “tremendously meaningful to the ACC, our players, coaches, alumni and fans.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The ACC held its tournament in Washington in 2005 and in 2016, and earlier this year wrapped up a two-year run at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death