Adobe and Twitter fall while Vera Bradley jumps

September 5, 2018 4:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Twitter Inc., down $2.11 to $32.73

Social media executives testified before Congress about their efforts to fight election meddling and charges of political bias.

Vera Bradley Inc., up $2.11 to $16.40

The clothing and accessories retailer raised its profit forecast after a strong second quarter.

RH, down $19.77 to $131.51

The home furnishings retailer reported weaker sales than analysts expected.

Halliburton Co., down $2.35 to $37.13

The oil and gas drilling company said a decrease in drilling activity and other issues will reduce its third-quarter profit.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc., down $8.46 to $82.19

The health care software developer said it bought electronic health records company Mediture and administrative services company eClusive.

Caleres Inc., down $3.21 to $37.15

The footwear wholesaler and retailer’s profit and sales fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Duluth Holdings Inc., up $4.02 to $34.21

The clothing and tools company had a stronger second quarter than analysts expected.

Adobe Systems Inc., down $10.54 to $256.14

Technology companies took sharp losses Wednesday after outsize gains over the last year.

