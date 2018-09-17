AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

|Sept. 17
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Texas A&M-Commerce (22)
|3-0
|804
|1
|2. Minnesota State (6)
|3-0
|789
|2
|3. Indiana (Pa.) (4)
|3-0
|745
|3
|4. Northwest Missouri State
|3-0
|702
|4
|5. Grand Valley State. (Mich.)
|3-0
|695
|5
|6. Ferris State (Mich.) (1)
|3-0
|674
|6
|7. Midwestern State (Texas)
|3-0
|645
|7
|8. West Georgia
|3-0
|560
|10
|9. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)
|3-0
|499
|14
|10. West Florida
|2-1
|436
|13
|11. Minnesota-Duluth
|3-0
|431
|16
|12. Central Washington
|2-1
|361
|15
|13. West Chester (Pa.)
|3-0
|360
|18
|14. Colorado Mesa
|3-0
|352
|19
|15. Pittsburg State (Kan.)
|3-0
|300
|23
|16. Valdosta State (Ga.)
|3-0
|295
|NR
|17. Colorado School of Mines
|3-0
|247
|NR
|18. Fort Hays State (Kan.)
|2-1
|245
|17
|19. Harding (Ark.)
|2-1
|197
|21
|19. Central Missouri
|2-1
|197
|20
|21. Southern Arkansas
|3-0
|180
|25
|22. Colorado State-Pueblo
|2-1
|154
|9
|23. West Alabama
|2-1
|142
|8
|24. Azusa Pacific (Calif.)
|3-0
|132
|NR
|25. Indianapolis
|1-1
|106
|22
Others Receiving Votes: Winona State (Minn.) 104, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 86, Florida Tech 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 47, Ohio Dominican 40, Tarleton State (Texas) 37, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 25, Kutztown (Pa.) 20, Edinboro (Pa.) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Ashland (Ohio) 10, Findlay (Ohio) 6, Hillsdale (Mich.) 3, Bowie State (Md.) 1.
