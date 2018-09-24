AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

|Sept. 24
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota State (26)
|4-0
|811
|2
|2. Indiana (Pa) (5)
|4-0
|761
|3
|3. Grand Valley State
|4-0
|746
|5
|4. Ferris State (2)
|4-0
|734
|6
|5. Midwestern State
|4-0
|706
|7
|6. West Georgia
|4-0
|656
|8
|7. Ouachita Baptist
|4-0
|593
|9
|8. Minnesota Duluth
|4-0
|526
|11
|9. Texas A&M-Commerce
|3-1
|444
|1
|10. Pittsburg State
|4-0
|442
|15
|11. West Florida
|3-1
|433
|10
|12. West Chester
|4-0
|430
|13
|13. Valdosta State
|4-0
|421
|16
|14. Central Washington
|3-1
|397
|12
|14. Colorado School of Mines
|4-0
|397
|17
|16. Colorado State-Pueblo
|3-1
|382
|22
|17. Northwest Missouri State
|3-1
|331
|4
|18. Fort Hays State
|3-1
|267
|18
|19. Southern Arkansas
|4-0
|250
|21
|20. Harding
|3-1
|223
|T19
|21. West Alabama
|3-1
|134
|23
|22. Indianapolis
|2-1
|105
|25
|23. Notre Dame (OH)
|4-0
|99
|NR
|24. Colorado Mesa
|3-1
|89
|14
|25. Tarleton State
|4-0
|80
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Azusa Pacific 69; Sioux Falls 54; Ohio Dominican 36; Kutztown 30; Ashland 17; Hillsdale 11; Charleston (WV) 10; Tiffin 9; Chadron State 7; Florida Tech 7; Washburn 5; Central Missouri 4; LIU-Post 4; Bowie State 2; Lenoir-Rhyne 1; New Haven 1; Saginaw Valley State 1.
