Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Afful and Meram help Crew beat NYCFC 2-1

September 1, 2018 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Afful and Justin Meram scored in the second half to help the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Afful had his shot attempt from about 30 yards blocked by Alexander Ring. The rebound came directly back to Afful, who bent it into the right corner to tie it in the 61st minute.

Meram headed home Pedro Santos’ corner two minutes later to give the Crew (12-8-7) the lead.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi opened the scoring for NYCFC (14-7-6) in the 53rd minute.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mattis departs Kabul aboard CH-47 Chinook

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US