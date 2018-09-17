Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Albania coach Panucci sues country’s former president

September 17, 2018 10:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania coach Christian Panucci has filed a civil lawsuit against the country’s former president for calling him a “charlatan” after losing a friendly soccer match.

Federation spokesman Gerti Carcani says Panucci filed a lawsuit in Tirana court asking for 100,000 euros ($116,000) for having his image damaged.

Bujar Nishani, Albania’s president until last year, wrote on his Facebook page on May 29: “Kosovo-Albania (3:0). Bravo Kosovo! Panucci, a charlatan who is destroying what had been built up.”

Judge Anila Karanxha will decide in 30 days whether to proceed with a trial after hearing from the defendant.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Panucci, a 45-year-old Italian, has been coaching Albania’s national team since July 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate