Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alcorn St. beats D-III Louisiana College 78-0 behind Johnson

September 8, 2018 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Noah Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Alcorn State beat Louisiana College 78-0 on Saturday.

The Braves scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter against their Division III opponent.

Jonathan Hauer blocked a punt and Alvin Wilson scooped it up and ran 8 yards for the game’s first score. Two minutes later, Johnson completed a 54-yard scoring pass to Raidarious Anderson, P.J. Anderson ran for a 9-yard score and Johnson threw a 14-yard touchdown to Chris Blair for a 27-0 lead. Then, early in the second, Johnson ran it in from 5 yards out to make it 34-0.

Three touchdowns in the second quarter and a field goal made put the Braves up 51-0 at halftime. Louisiana College was held to minus-20 yards of total offense in the first half.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone