American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 58 39 .598 — St. Paul 57 41 .582 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 49 48 .505 9 Chicago 43 53 .448 14½ Winnipeg 40 57 .412 18 Sioux Falls 39 58 .402 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 70 27 .722 — Kansas City 61 35 .635 8½ Wichita 59 38 .608 11 Lincoln 50 47 .515 20 Cleburne 30 66 .313 39½ Texas 25 72 .258 45

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 12, Wichita 6

Winnipeg 11, Fargo-Moorhead 4

Gary Southshore 6, Sioux Falls 5

Chicago 7, St. Paul 5

Lincoln 4, Cleburne 3

Sioux City 14, Texas 3

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

