American Association

September 1, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 57 40 .588
St. Paul 57 41 .582 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 49 48 .505 8
Chicago 44 52 .458 12½
Winnipeg 40 57 .412 17
Sioux Falls 39 58 .402 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 70 27 .722
Kansas City 61 35 .635
Wichita 59 38 .608 11
Lincoln 50 47 .515 20
Cleburne 30 66 .313 39½
Texas 25 72 .258 45

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

