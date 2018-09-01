Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

September 1, 2018 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 39 59 .398
Chicago 43 53 .448
Gary Southshore 59 39 .602
St. Paul 57 41 .582
Winnipeg 40 57 .412
Fargo-Moorhead 50 48 .510
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 61 36 .629
Lincoln 50 47 .515
Wichita 60 38 .612
Sioux City 70 28 .714
Cleburne 31 66 .320
Texas 25 73 .255

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 9, Kansas City 1

Cleburne 9, Texas 1

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:14 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead 9, Sioux Falls 2

Wichita 4, Sioux City 2

Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 2

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire mortar as part of Syrian operation

Today in History

2001: Jet crashes into Pentagon as part of terrorist attack