American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|39
|59
|.398
|Chicago
|43
|53
|.448
|Gary Southshore
|59
|39
|.602
|St. Paul
|57
|41
|.582
|Winnipeg
|40
|57
|.412
|Fargo-Moorhead
|50
|48
|.510
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|61
|36
|.629
|Lincoln
|50
|47
|.515
|Wichita
|60
|38
|.612
|Sioux City
|70
|28
|.714
|Cleburne
|31
|66
|.320
|Texas
|25
|73
|.255
___
Gary Southshore 9, Kansas City 1
Cleburne 9, Texas 1
Lincoln at Chicago, 7:14 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead 9, Sioux Falls 2
Wichita 4, Sioux City 2
Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 2
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.