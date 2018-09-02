American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 59 39 .602 — St. Paul 57 42 .576 2½ Fargo-Moorhead 50 48 .510 9 Chicago 43 53 .448 15 Winnipeg 41 57 .418 18 Sioux Falls 39 59 .398 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 70 28 .714 — Kansas City 61 36 .629 8½ Wichita 60 38 .612 10 Lincoln 50 47 .515 19½ Cleburne 31 66 .320 38½ Texas 25 73 .255 45

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 9, Kansas City 1

Cleburne 9, Texas 1

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:14 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 9, Sioux Falls 2

Wichita 4, Sioux City 2

Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 2

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

