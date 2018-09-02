American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|39
|60
|.394
|Chicago
|44
|52
|.458
|Gary Southshore
|58
|40
|.592
|St. Paul
|57
|42
|.576
|Winnipeg
|41
|57
|.418
|Fargo-Moorhead
|51
|48
|.515
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|61
|36
|.629
|Lincoln
|50
|47
|.515
|Wichita
|60
|38
|.612
|Sioux City
|70
|28
|.714
|Cleburne
|31
|66
|.320
|Texas
|25
|73
|.255
___
Fargo-Moorhead 3, Sioux Falls 1
Sioux City 4, Wichita 0
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.