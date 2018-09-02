Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

September 2, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 39 60 .394
Chicago 44 52 .458
Gary Southshore 58 40 .592
St. Paul 57 42 .576
Winnipeg 41 57 .418
Fargo-Moorhead 51 48 .515
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 61 36 .629
Lincoln 50 47 .515
Wichita 60 38 .612
Sioux City 70 28 .714
Cleburne 31 66 .320
Texas 25 73 .255

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Sioux Falls 1

Sioux City 4, Wichita 0

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

