American Association

September 2, 2018 9:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 58 40 .592
St. Paul 57 42 .576
Fargo-Moorhead 51 48 .515
Chicago 44 53 .454 13½
Winnipeg 41 57 .418 17
Sioux Falls 39 60 .394 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 71 28 .717
Kansas City 61 36 .629 9
Wichita 60 39 .606 11
Lincoln 51 47 .520 19½
Cleburne 31 66 .320 39
Texas 25 73 .255 45½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Sioux Falls 1

Sioux City 4, Wichita 0

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

