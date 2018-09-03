American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|59
|40
|.596
|—
|St. Paul
|58
|42
|.580
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|51
|48
|.515
|8
|Chicago
|44
|54
|.449
|14½
|Winnipeg
|41
|58
|.414
|18
|Sioux Falls
|39
|60
|.394
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|71
|28
|.717
|—
|Kansas City
|62
|36
|.633
|8½
|Wichita
|60
|39
|.606
|11
|Lincoln
|51
|48
|.515
|20
|Cleburne
|32
|66
|.327
|38½
|Texas
|25
|74
|.253
|46
___
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
