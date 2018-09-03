American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 40 60 .400 Chicago 44 54 .449 Gary Southshore 60 40 .600 St. Paul 59 42 .584 Winnipeg 41 59 .410 Fargo-Moorhead 51 49 .510 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 62 37 .626 Lincoln 51 48 .515 Wichita 61 39 .610 Sioux City 71 29 .710 Cleburne 32 66 .327 Texas 25 74 .253

Monday’s Games

St. Paul 11, Winnipeg 10

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, cancelled

Sioux Falls 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2

Wichita 4, Sioux City 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

