American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|60
|40
|.600
|—
|St. Paul
|59
|42
|.584
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|51
|49
|.510
|9
|Chicago
|44
|54
|.449
|15
|Winnipeg
|41
|59
|.410
|19
|Sioux Falls
|40
|60
|.400
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|71
|29
|.710
|—
|Kansas City
|62
|37
|.626
|8½
|Wichita
|61
|39
|.610
|10
|Lincoln
|51
|48
|.515
|19½
|Cleburne
|33
|66
|.333
|37½
|Texas
|25
|75
|.250
|46
___
St. Paul 11, Winnipeg 10
Cleburne 15, Texas 4
Lincoln at Chicago, cancelled
Sioux Falls 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2
Wichita 4, Sioux City 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.