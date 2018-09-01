Listen Live Sports

American League

September 1, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 93 43 .684
New York 85 50 .630
Tampa Bay 71 63 .530 21
Toronto 61 73 .455 31
Baltimore 40 95 .296 52½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 77 57 .575
Minnesota 63 71 .470 14
Chicago 54 81 .400 23½
Detroit 54 81 .400 23½
Kansas City 43 91 .321 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 53 .607
Oakland 81 55 .596
Seattle 75 60 .556 7
Los Angeles 66 69 .489 16
Texas 58 77 .430 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Texas 7

Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 11-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Houston (James 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 16-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-9) at Texas (Gallardo 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 3-8) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-12) at Oakland (Jackson 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-7), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Houston (Cole 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

