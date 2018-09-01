Listen Live Sports

American League

September 1, 2018 10:23 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 94 43 .686
New York 86 50 .632
Tampa Bay 71 63 .530 21½
Toronto 61 74 .452 32
Baltimore 40 96 .294 53½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 77 57 .575
Minnesota 63 71 .470 14
Chicago 54 82 .397 24
Detroit 54 82 .397 24
Kansas City 44 91 .326 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 53 .607
Oakland 81 55 .596
Seattle 75 60 .556 7
Los Angeles 66 69 .489 16
Texas 58 77 .430 24

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Texas 7

Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 3-8) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Moya 3-0) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-12) at Oakland (Jackson 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-7), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Houston (Cole 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

