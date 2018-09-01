|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|94
|43
|.686
|—
|New York
|86
|50
|.632
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|71
|63
|.530
|21½
|Toronto
|61
|74
|.452
|32
|Baltimore
|40
|96
|.294
|53½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|77
|57
|.575
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|71
|.470
|14
|Chicago
|54
|82
|.397
|24
|Detroit
|54
|82
|.397
|24
|Kansas City
|44
|91
|.326
|33½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|53
|.607
|—
|Oakland
|81
|55
|.596
|1½
|Seattle
|75
|60
|.556
|7
|Los Angeles
|66
|69
|.489
|16
|Texas
|58
|77
|.430
|24
___
N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Minnesota 10, Texas 7
Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2
Oakland 7, Seattle 5
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Miami 6, Toronto 3
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 3-8) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Moya 3-0) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 3:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-12) at Oakland (Jackson 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-7), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Houston (Cole 12-5), 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
